Indomitable Vlhova triumphs again as Shiffrin crashes out

Slovakian Petra Vlhova continued her slalom domination as she took her season's tally in the discipline to five wins in six races on Sunday, while perennial rival Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out on her second run.

Shiffrin had been aiming to set a new record in a single discipline, where she is tied on 46 giant slalom victories with former Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark. But her hopes were dashed after she straddled a gate on the Kranjska Gora course in Slovenia. Stenmark set his record during his 1974-1989 career on the men's tour. Swiss Wendy Holdener took pole position after the first leg ahead of Vlhova and Shiffrin, but the overall World Cup leader turned the tables with a magnificent second run following Shiffrin's mishap.

Shiffrin was more than a second ahead of the field as she stormed down the course aggressively, but a slight error in a mid-section turn put paid to her hopes of a podium finish. Vlhova then jumped into the lead with a flawless performance before Holdener, who had hoped to win a first slalom race in her 100th appearance in the discipline, clocked in 0.23 behind last season's overall World Cup winner.

Vlhova was delighted as the outcome allowed her to close the gap on Shiffrin in this season's standings, with the American top on 866 points and the second-placed Slovakian hot on her heels with 831. "It was a big fight because Wendy had a really good first run," Vlhova told Eurosport. "I am happy because it's not easy to keep winning all the time, and today the conditions were tough.

"I did everything perfectly in the second run, and I have to thank my team because they are doing everything to keep me in perfect shape." Swede Anna Swann Larsson, who was sixth after the first run, finished third 1.06 seconds off the pace.

