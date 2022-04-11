Golf-Scheffler, Smith joined by McIlroy in Masters back nine battle

Scottie Scheffler held steady to extend his lead to four shots over Cameron Smith heading into the back nine at Augusta National on Sunday as Rory McIlroy made a late charge in his bid for an elusive Masters title to secure a career Grand Slam. With Tiger Woods in the clubhouse having completed his comeback from a car crash that threatened his career, the spotlight was firmly locked on the battle for the coveted Green Jacket which was shaping up for a tough back-nine battle.

The year's first major was poised for a thrilling finish as the planet's two hottest golfers in American Scheffler, winner of three of his last five PGA Tour starts, and Australian Smith, who claimed golf's unofficial fifth major at the Players Championship in March, headed out in the final pairing. World number one Scheffler started with a three-shot advantage over Smith but it was quickly down to one when the Australian birdied the opening two holes.

But Scheffler hit back with a spectacular chip-in birdie at the third, which Smith would bogey, restoring the world number one's three-shot cushion. Smith slumped to a second bogey on the par three fourth and suddenly Scheffler was back in command.

But as Scheffler and Smith started the back nine, an ominous warning sounded as a mighty roar rolled across Augusta National after McIlroy carded an eagle at the 13th to get to six-under for the tournament. That left the Northern Irishman five back of Scheffler and one behind Smith, upping the pressure on the pair as they entered the infamous Amen Corner where so many Masters have been won and lost.

As Scheffler and Smith were teeing off at the first, Woods was making his way to the 18th as he wrapped up a remarkable comeback that had captivated the sporting world. Wearing his trademark Sunday red, Woods, usually all business on the course, was more engaged with the massive gallery that surrounded him at every turn, acknowledging their support.

"It was an unbelievable feeling to have the patrons support out there," said Woods. "I wasn't exactly playing my best out there but just to have the support and the appreciation from all the fans, I don't think words can really describe that given where I was a little over a year ago and what my prospects were at that time."

After two impressive rounds to make the cut, the toll from four gruelling rounds on the undulating layout became clear as Woods noticeably limped around Augusta National and often used his club like a cane. Woods drained a tap-in birdie at the par-five second but that would be the only bright spot on another day of struggles. He carded a six over 78 for the second consecutive day, thereby matching his worst ever round at Augusta.

But on this day the score did not matter, even to fiery competitor Woods. The 46-year-old was already a winner for simply competing at the Masters just 14 months after doctors had considered amputating his mangled leg.

