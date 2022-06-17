Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal says he intends to compete at Wimbledon

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:39 IST
Rafael Nadal Image Credit: Twitter (@RafaelNadal)

Rafa Nadal said on Friday that he intends to compete at Wimbledon later this month when he will attempt to win a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title.

After winning both the Australian and French Opens this year, Nadal, who turned 36 earlier this month, told a news conference that the pain has eased in his injured foot and he will travel to London on Monday to start his preparation for the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

