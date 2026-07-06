Epic Showdowns and Surprises: Wimbledon Day Eight

Highlights Of The Eighth Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Mertens Defeats Bouzkova Belgian Th Seed Elise Mertens

Day eight of Wimbledon was filled with remarkable tennis performances, with Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens securing a victory over Czech 21st seed Marie Bouzkova to reach her first-ever Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian 12th seed Marta Kostyuk showcased dominance against American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger, earning her spot in the prestigious quarter-finals for the first time. These victories occurred under sunny skies and temperatures at the All England Club.

The day featured intense matchups as other prominent players continued to vie for quarter-final spots, making for an exhilarating day of tennis at this historic tournament.