Epic Showdowns and Surprises: Wimbledon Day Eight

Day eight at Wimbledon saw thrilling matches. Elise Mertens defeated Marie Bouzkova, advancing to her first Wimbledon quarter-finals. Marta Kostyuk overcame Ashlyn Krueger to join the quarter-finals lineup. Amid sunny conditions, more top-seeded players battled for quarter-final spots in this storied tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Eighth Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Mertens Defeats Bouzkova Belgian Th Seed Elise Mertens | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:24 IST
Epic Showdowns and Surprises: Wimbledon Day Eight
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Day eight of Wimbledon was filled with remarkable tennis performances, with Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens securing a victory over Czech 21st seed Marie Bouzkova to reach her first-ever Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian 12th seed Marta Kostyuk showcased dominance against American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger, earning her spot in the prestigious quarter-finals for the first time. These victories occurred under sunny skies and temperatures at the All England Club.

The day featured intense matchups as other prominent players continued to vie for quarter-final spots, making for an exhilarating day of tennis at this historic tournament.

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