Left Menu

Motor racing-Albon out of hospital and back home in Monaco

A team spokeswoman confirmed the British-born Thai racer was released on Tuesday. Albon, 26, was replaced at Monza by Dutch reserve Nyck de Vries, who finished ninth on his race debut after qualifying eighth. Williams said on Monday that Albon had suffered "unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure". He spent Saturday night in intensive care and was removed from mechanical ventilation on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:07 IST
Motor racing-Albon out of hospital and back home in Monaco
Alex Albon Image Credit: Wikipedia

Williams Formula One driver Alex Albon has left hospital in Italy and gone home to Monaco after missing Sunday's Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis and then suffering respiratory failure. A team spokeswoman confirmed the British-born Thai racer was released on Tuesday.

Albon, 26, was replaced at Monza by Dutch reserve Nyck de Vries, who finished ninth on his race debut after qualifying eighth. Williams said on Monday that Albon had suffered "unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure".

He spent Saturday night in intensive care and was removed from mechanical ventilation on Sunday. The next race is in Singapore on Oct. 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022