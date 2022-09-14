Motor racing-Albon out of hospital and back home in Monaco
A team spokeswoman confirmed the British-born Thai racer was released on Tuesday. Albon, 26, was replaced at Monza by Dutch reserve Nyck de Vries, who finished ninth on his race debut after qualifying eighth. Williams said on Monday that Albon had suffered "unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure". He spent Saturday night in intensive care and was removed from mechanical ventilation on Sunday.
Williams Formula One driver Alex Albon has left hospital in Italy and gone home to Monaco after missing Sunday's Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis and then suffering respiratory failure. A team spokeswoman confirmed the British-born Thai racer was released on Tuesday.
Albon, 26, was replaced at Monza by Dutch reserve Nyck de Vries, who finished ninth on his race debut after qualifying eighth. Williams said on Monday that Albon had suffered "unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure".
He spent Saturday night in intensive care and was removed from mechanical ventilation on Sunday. The next race is in Singapore on Oct. 2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Singapore exploring restricting retail access to cryptocurrencies: central bank chief Menon
People-to-people connect between India and Singapore has enhanced, says veteran Indian-origin journalist Balji
Soccer-Champions Thailand to face Indonesia in Asean Championship group phase
Thailand targets $11 bln tourism revenue in Q2 as COVID controls ease
Dutch natural gas usage falls 25% in first half of 2022