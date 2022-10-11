Left Menu

BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen moves to career-best world number 8, Arjun-Kapila inch closer to top 20 spot in men's doubles

Maintaining his position in the Top-10, Sen moved up one spot in the rankings.

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:44 IST
Lakshya Sen. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Commonwealth Games gold medalist Lakshya Sen continues to climb up on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Rankings ladder to grab a new career-high eighth position in the latest men's singles rankings while the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also moved closer to Top-20 by jumping two spots. The ranking updates were conveyed through a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Maintaining his position in the Top-10, Sen moved up one spot in the rankings. The 21-year-old has been in brilliant form, starting the year with a gold medal at the India Open 2022 before his runner-up finishes at the prestigious All England Open Championships and German Open. He was also the key member in India's historic Thomas Cup triumph after 73 years. In-form duo of Arjun and Dhruv, on the other hand, have been consistently making a steady rise in the rankings after they began the year at 42nd position. With a jump of 2 spots, they have climbed up to career-best World No. 21.

The Indian pair, which recently clinched the title of India Maharashtra International Challenge 2022, are known for causing upsets and one of which came in this year's BWF World Championships where they took just 40 minutes to stun the then World No. 8 Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen. Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu has remained sixth in the women's singles rankings while the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are ranked eighth in the men's doubles section. (ANI)

