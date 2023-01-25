Left Menu

Hyderabad FC winger Abdul Rabeeh signs extension with defending champions till 2025-26 ISL season

Rabeeh, who joined Hyderabad FC in the summer of 2021, was impressive in the Durand Cup, under coach Shameel Chembakath. The youngster was promoted to the first team after this impressive stint and was a part of the first team that won the ISL trophy in the 2021-22 season with HFC

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:48 IST
Hyderabad FC winger Abdul Rabeeh signs extension with defending champions till 2025-26 ISL season
Hyderabad FC winger Abdul Rabeeh. (Photo- ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad FC winger Abdul Rabeeh, on Tuesday signed a contract extension with the defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions till the end of the ISL 2025-26 season, the club announced on Tuesday. Rabeeh, who joined Hyderabad FC in the summer of 2021, was impressive in the Durand Cup under coach Shameel Chembakath, as per an ISL press release.

The youngster was promoted to the first team after this impressive stint and was a part of the first team that won the ISL in the 2021-22 season with HFC. Currently an integral part of Manolo Marquez's squad, Rabeeh has been effective when called upon in the Hero ISL this season.

"I am really happy to be a part of this club. We are all a family here and we help each other improve and learn every day. I aim to become a better player and hope to continue being an important part of the plan," said the 22-year-old, after signing the contract extension. Rabeeh, who made his ISL debut under Manolo last season, now has 11 league appearances for the club this season, to add to the three appearances in his debut season. He has also bagged two crucial assists and is fast becoming a fan-favourite at Hyderabad FC.

"The fans at Hyderabad are really caring. They show their love on social media and I hope they will also show up in numbers to push the team in the stadium," Rabeeh added. Rabeeh was also a regular in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RDFL) 2022, where he bagged a couple of Man of the Match awards with the reserve side. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

