US, Mexico will bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup

The US Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation plan to bid to co-host the 2027 Womens World Cup.The bid was announced Wednesday night, the deadline set by FIFA to submit expressions of interest.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 20-04-2023 09:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 09:05 IST
The bid was announced Wednesday night, the deadline set by FIFA to submit expressions of interest. Bid agreements are due by May 19 and official bids by December 8. FIFA plans to publish an evaluation report in May 2024 ahead of a vote by FIFA's Congress that May 17.

South Africa has announced a bid, and Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have announced a joint bid. Brazil's sports minister has said that nation will bid.

The US hosted the tournament in 1991 and 1999. The Americans are a four-time champion, winning in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosts of this year's tournament, to be played from July 20 to August 20.

The US, Mexico and Canada are co-host of the men's World Cup in 2026. The US hosted in 1994, and Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1986. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

