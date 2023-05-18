Left Menu

TEAM India creates history at the Kudo Japanese MMA world cup Tokyo 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 16:29 IST
New Delhi (India), May 18: Keegan Menezes Male under 19, and Anya Sahni, Female under 19 created history by winning silver Medals for India at the Kudo Japanese Mixed Martial arts world cup held at Tokyo, Japan, from May 11 to May 19 2023.

Kudo India President Hanshi Mehul Vora, 8th Degree Red belt, stated that a 19-member kudo contingent was representing India at the world Cup from states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Andaman Nicobar.

In the medal tally, athletes from Kudo MMA with Mehul Vora club have made us proud by winning silvers medals, he added it is the 1st time in the last 12 years that Kudo India has won medals at the world cup, and he hopes that the winning streak will continue in the future.

