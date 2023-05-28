India end fifth at Almaty Shotgun World Cup
On Sunday, both Indian pairs in the trap mixed team competition could not win a medal.The pair of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh came close with an effort of 136 from 150 targets, with the bronze going at 137. The Kazakh pairing of Mariya Dmitriyenko and Victor Khassyanov won gold with a total of 142, while Turkey claimed silver and Iran won the bronze.
India ended their engagements at the ISSF World Cup for Shotgun here on Sunday in fifth place with one silver and one bronze each, won in the women's skeet competition. On Sunday, both Indian pairs in the trap mixed team competition could not win a medal.
The pair of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh came close with an effort of 136 from 150 targets, with the bronze going at 137. They finished fifth overall.
The second Indian pair of Zoravar Sandhu and Preeti Rajak shot 134 to finish eighth. The Kazakh pairing of Mariya Dmitriyenko and Victor Khassyanov won gold with a total of 142, while Turkey claimed silver and Iran won the bronze.
