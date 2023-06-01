Soccer-Kane wishes former coach Pochettino all the best at Chelsea

Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane wished his former coach Mauricio Pochettino the best of luck after the Argentine was appointed manager of his team's London rivals Chelsea. Pochettino guided Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final and turned them into Premier League contenders as they finished in the top four for four straight seasons before he was fired in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:00 IST
Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane wished his former coach Mauricio Pochettino the best of luck after the Argentine was appointed manager of his team's London rivals Chelsea.

Pochettino guided Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final and turned them into Premier League contenders as they finished in the top four for four straight seasons before he was fired in 2019. "Mauricio was an amazing manager for me. Great person, great, great coach. Helped me a lot to get to where I am now. So I'm really appreciative of him," Kane told Reuters.

The England captain was in New York this week to announce his investment in OxeFit, an AI-driven fitness-tech startup, joining ice hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky as a new partner with the company. Pochettino, who has signed a two-year deal with the option of another year at Chelsea, takes over after a dismal season for the club in which they finished 12th in the Premier League, their worst finish since 1994.

"Everyone has their career, everyone has their future. So all I can say is I wish him all the best," said Kane. "I hope he does well - just obviously not as well as us."

