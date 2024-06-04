Sports Spectacle: From MotoGP Moves to New York's Cricket Frenzy

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motorcycling-MotoGP championship leader Martin to switch from Pramac to Aprilia next year

MotoGP world championship leader Jorge Martin will switch from Pramac Racing to Aprilia next year, the motorcycle racing organisation said on Monday. Martin's move comes after Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro announced last month that he would retire at the end of MotoGP's 2024 season.

Cricket-New York prepares for India-Pakistan T20: 'Super Bowl on steroids'

New York officials are preparing for the "Super Bowl on steroids" as thousands descend upon Nassau County for the clash of arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the group stage of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The two sides form one of the most intense rivalries in sport and the temporary, 34,000-seat stadium in East Meadow, New York, will be bursting at the seams, with millions more watching on TV.

Baseball-Toronto's Guerrero homers on bobblehead night but trade talk continues

It was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bobblehead night at the Rogers Centre on Monday as the Toronto Blue Jays paid tribute to one of the city's most popular sportsman, handing out the jiggly-headed collectible. Guerrero added to the occasion by slamming a fourth-inning solo home run but the Blue Jays fell 7-2 to the Baltimore Orioles as trade rumors continue to swirl around the Toronto first baseman.

Hall of Famer, Cowboys legend Larry Allen dies at 52

Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen died Sunday while on vacation with his family in Mexico. He was 52. Allen made 11 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro first teams over 14 seasons as an offensive lineman for the Cowboys (1994-2005) and San Francisco 49ers (2006-07). He was a member of the Hall of Fame's All-Decade teams for the 1990s and the 2000s and was inducted into Canton in 2013.

Olympics-Mbappe misses out on France training camp

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of France's 25-man preliminary squad for a training camp ahead of this year's Paris Olympics, head coach Thierry Henry said on Monday. Although his omission does not mean the 2018 World Cup winner has been ruled out of the Games, his chances of playing appear to be receding.

Tennis-Djokovic endures another French Open marathon, survives Cerundolo scare

Defending champion Novak Djokovic produced a superhuman effort to subdue Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-1 5-7 3-6 7-5 6-3 on Monday and reach the quarter-finals of the French Open, as the top seed shrugged off a knee issue for a milestone win. Big-hitting women's title contenders made short work of their opponents earlier as second seed Aryna Sabalenka thrashed American Emma Navarro 6-2 6-3 while fourth seed Elena Rybakina eased to a 6-4 6-3 victory over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Panthers zero in on Oilers' dynamic duo in Cup prep

Panthers coach Paul Maurice downplayed the record distance separating Florida and the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. He's too focused on figuring out a plan to slow down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who piloted the Oilers back to the Cup final for the first time since 2006.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson agrees to 4-year extension

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson agreed to a contract extension Monday that reportedly makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The four-year, $140 million extension includes $88.7 million at signing and $110 million guaranteed, per multiple reports.

Giants expect TE Darren Waller to retire

When the Giants report to training camp next month, they are not expecting tight end Darren Waller to be with the team. According to multiple reports, the Giants are confident Waller intends to retire from the NFL, a decision he has wrestled with since the end of the 2023 season -- his first with New York.

Tennis-Confident Alcaraz relishing French Open rematch with Tsitsipas

Carlos Alcaraz's hopes of a maiden French Open title will face a stern test when he faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, but the Spaniard will be high on confidence given his stunning record against the Greek ninth seed. Third seed Alcaraz last year played some exceptional tennis to beat Tsitsipas 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) and earn a spot in the last four of Roland-Garros for the first time in his career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)