BCCI's Jay Shah Fosters Global Sporting Ties With NFL Visit

In a notable effort to foster international sporting collaborations, BCCI secretary Jay Shah visited the NFL headquarters in New York. The visit, coinciding with the ongoing T20 World Cup, saw Shah engage in productive discussions with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) proudly announced the meeting, encapsulating the potential synergy between two of the world's most significant sporting leagues. Shah's visit was focused on sharing best practices, exchanging innovative ideas, and enhancing fan engagement across continents.

The interaction was marked by symbolic exchanges of a customised helmet and Team India jersey from Shah to Goodell, and an NFL trademark ball in return. This gesture highlights the deepening relationship and shared vision between cricket and American football, setting the stage for pioneering opportunities and global sporting dialogue.

