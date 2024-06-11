Left Menu

BCCI's Jay Shah Fosters Global Sporting Ties With NFL Visit

BCCI secretary Jay Shah visited NFL headquarters in New York to foster international sporting collaborations. The meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell aimed at sharing best practices and elevating fan engagement. This cross-cultural interaction marks a significant milestone for both leagues.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:50 IST
Jay Shah

In a notable effort to foster international sporting collaborations, BCCI secretary Jay Shah visited the NFL headquarters in New York. The visit, coinciding with the ongoing T20 World Cup, saw Shah engage in productive discussions with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) proudly announced the meeting, encapsulating the potential synergy between two of the world's most significant sporting leagues. Shah's visit was focused on sharing best practices, exchanging innovative ideas, and enhancing fan engagement across continents.

The interaction was marked by symbolic exchanges of a customised helmet and Team India jersey from Shah to Goodell, and an NFL trademark ball in return. This gesture highlights the deepening relationship and shared vision between cricket and American football, setting the stage for pioneering opportunities and global sporting dialogue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

