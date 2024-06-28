Axar Patel's Simplicity Triumphs in T20 Semifinals

Axar Patel's strategic simplicity during the powerplay set the stage for India's massive win over England. The left-arm spinner's approach made life difficult for rival batters, despite not doing anything extraordinary.

Coming in to bowl in the fourth over, Patel (3/23) immediately dismissed England skipper Jos Buttler and followed up with crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali. This derailed England's chase, leading them to fold for 103 in pursuit of 172 in the T20 World Cup semifinals.

'In the powerplay, it's challenging, but knowing the wicket provided assistance, I kept it simple,' Patel said in the post-match press conference. The strategy worked as India confidently defended their 171-run total, leading them to an emphatic victory.

