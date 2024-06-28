Epic Showdown: India vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Final
The T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa takes place on Saturday, June 29 at Kensington Oval. India's top-ranked T20 team faces South Africa, who have had strong performances in the tournament. With top players like Rohit Sharma and Aiden Markram, the final promises an exciting contest.
Key facts about Saturday's T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa: WHEN
Saturday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) WHERE
Kensington Oval (capacity 28,000) SOUTH AFRICA
T20 world ranking: 5 Previous best result: Semi-finalists (2009, 2014)
Coach: Rob Walter Captain: Aiden Markram
Top-ranked batter: Markram (8) Top-ranked bowler: Anrich Nortje (9)
Squad: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. ROAD TO THE FINAL
Group Stage - Beat Sri Lanka by six wickets Group Stage - Beat Netherlands by four wickets
Group Stage - Beat Bangladesh by four runs Group Stage - Beat Nepal by one run
Super Eight - Beat United States by 18 runs Super Eight - Beat England by seven runs
Super Eight - Beat West Indies by three wickets Semi-final - Beat Afghanistan by nine wickets
INDIA T20 world ranking: 1
Best result: Champions (2007) Coach: Rahul Dravid
Captain: Rohit Sharma Top-ranked batter: Suryakumar Yadav (2)
Top-ranked bowler: Axar Patel (8) Squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
ROAD TO THE FINAL Group Stage - Beat Ireland by eight wickets
Group Stage - Beat Pakistan by six runs Group Stage - Beat United States by seven wickets
Group Stage - Match abandoned v Canada Super Eight - Beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
Super Eight - Beat Bangladesh by 50 runs Super Eight - Beat Australia by 24 runs
Semi-final - Beat England by 68 runs PREVIOUS T20 MEETINGS
South Africa wins: 11 India wins: 14
No Result: 1 (Compiled by Chiranjit Ojha in Purulia; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
