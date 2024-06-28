Epic Showdown: India vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Final

Key facts about Saturday's T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa: WHEN

Saturday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) WHERE

Kensington Oval (capacity 28,000) SOUTH AFRICA

T20 world ranking: 5 Previous best result: Semi-finalists (2009, 2014)

Coach: Rob Walter Captain: Aiden Markram

Top-ranked batter: Markram (8) Top-ranked bowler: Anrich Nortje (9)

Squad: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. ROAD TO THE FINAL

Group Stage - Beat Sri Lanka by six wickets Group Stage - Beat Netherlands by four wickets

Group Stage - Beat Bangladesh by four runs Group Stage - Beat Nepal by one run

Super Eight - Beat United States by 18 runs Super Eight - Beat England by seven runs

Super Eight - Beat West Indies by three wickets Semi-final - Beat Afghanistan by nine wickets

INDIA T20 world ranking: 1

Best result: Champions (2007) Coach: Rahul Dravid

Captain: Rohit Sharma Top-ranked batter: Suryakumar Yadav (2)

Top-ranked bowler: Axar Patel (8) Squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

ROAD TO THE FINAL Group Stage - Beat Ireland by eight wickets

Group Stage - Beat Pakistan by six runs Group Stage - Beat United States by seven wickets

Group Stage - Match abandoned v Canada Super Eight - Beat Afghanistan by 47 runs

Super Eight - Beat Bangladesh by 50 runs Super Eight - Beat Australia by 24 runs

Semi-final - Beat England by 68 runs PREVIOUS T20 MEETINGS

South Africa wins: 11 India wins: 14

No Result: 1 (Compiled by Chiranjit Ojha in Purulia; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

