AIFF Relegates NEROCA and TRAU FC Despite Manipur CM's Plea

The All India Football Federation confirmed the relegation of NEROCA FC and TRAU FC from the I-League after the 2023-24 season. Despite Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's request to exempt the clubs due to ethnic conflict, AIFF followed regulations. Mohammedan Sporting Club emerged as champions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:27 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed on Tuesday the relegation of NEROCA FC and TRAU FC from the I-League following their bottom finishes in the 2023-24 season.

The decision came despite an appeal from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who had sought an exemption for the two Imphal-based clubs due to the ethnic conflict that erupted in the state on May 3, 2023.

'The All India Football Federation has decided to impose relegation in the I-League 2023-24 as per the rules and regulations,' AIFF stated in an official release. With NEROCA FC securing just 14 points and TRAU FC 13 points, both clubs faced relegation. Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting Club clinched the championship with 52 points. Earlier in May, the I-League Committee had recommended the relegation of the two clubs based on their performance. The clubs had also requested to move their away games against Aizawl FC to a neutral location but eventually refused to travel, leading to the AIFF's cancellation of the matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

