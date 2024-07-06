Left Menu

Shubman Gill Leads India in T20I Clash Against Zimbabwe

India's cricket captain Shubman Gill decided to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the opening T20I of their five-match series. Debut caps were awarded to Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel. The selectors are focusing on young talents with an eye on the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:25 IST
Shubman Gill Leads India in T20I Clash Against Zimbabwe
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

India's captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the inaugural T20I of their five-match series held on Saturday.

Newcomers Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel received their debut caps in this match. Abhishek and Riyan impressed during the recent IPL season, while wicketkeeper-batter Jurel has been notable since his successful Test debut against England earlier this year.

The Indian selectors have opted to field these young players in anticipation of the 2026 T20 World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka and India. Veteran players Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube, who participated in the last T20 World Cup, will join the squad for the final three games of this series.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024