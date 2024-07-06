Shubman Gill Leads India in T20I Clash Against Zimbabwe

India's captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the inaugural T20I of their five-match series held on Saturday.

Newcomers Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel received their debut caps in this match. Abhishek and Riyan impressed during the recent IPL season, while wicketkeeper-batter Jurel has been notable since his successful Test debut against England earlier this year.

The Indian selectors have opted to field these young players in anticipation of the 2026 T20 World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka and India. Veteran players Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube, who participated in the last T20 World Cup, will join the squad for the final three games of this series.

