Day 7 of Wimbledon showcased intense matches and unexpected outcomes. Lulu Sun eliminated Emma Raducanu, while injuries forced Grigor Dimitrov and Madison Keys to withdraw. Key quarter-final advancements were made by Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Donna Vekic, and Daniil Medvedev amid weather delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 00:22 IST
Dramatic Twists and Victories on Day 7 of Wimbledon
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Day 7 at Wimbledon saw a series of dramatic matches and surprising turnarounds. New Zealand qualifier, Lulu Sun, defeated former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-2 5-7 6-2, earning her a spot in the quarter-finals against Donna Vekic from Croatia.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, the 10th seed, was forced to retire due to injury in his match against Daniil Medvedev, who was leading 5-3 in the first set. Medvedev will now face top seed Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals. Sinner had earlier secured his spot by defeating Ben Shelton.

Other significant advancements include defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and unseeded Croatian player Donna Vekic, who triumphed over Paula Badosa. The day was also marked by weather delays, affecting matches on the outer courts.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

