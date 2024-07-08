Left Menu

Elena Rybakina Advances to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals as Kalinskaya Retires Due to Injury

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina progressed to the quarter-finals after Anna Kalinskaya retired due to a forearm injury. Rybakina, the highest-ranked player left in the tournament, showcased resilience to win and expressed her intent to enjoy and perform well in her upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:42 IST
Elena Rybakina

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has advanced to the quarter-finals after Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya retired from their match due to a suspected right forearm injury while trailing 6-3, 3-0 on Monday. Rybakina, the only woman remaining in the draw to have previously lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish, showed nerve and talent to overcome an early break.

Despite being the highest-ranked player left in this year's tournament, Rybakina said she felt no added pressure moving into the later stages. 'Every opponent is difficult, and I know that I must always bring my best. That's what I try to do in every match,' said Rybakina, who will next face 21st seed Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old expressed her satisfaction with her performance, particularly highlighting the advantage of indoor conditions on her serve. As Kalinskaya struggled with her injury, Rybakina maintained her dominance, ultimately leading to Kalinskaya's retirement. 'It's definitely not the way I wanted to finish the match,' Rybakina commented, extending her wishes for Kalinskaya's speedy recovery.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

