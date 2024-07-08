Left Menu

De Minaur's Triumph: A Quarter-Final First at Wimbledon

Australia's Alex De Minaur advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time after defeating Frenchman Arthur Fils. Despite a strong comeback attempt by Fils, De Minaur secured victory in four sets. He now faces a challenging quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic or Holger Rune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:45 IST
De Minaur's Triumph: A Quarter-Final First at Wimbledon
Alex De Minaur
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Australia's Alex De Minaur reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time, defeating rising Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-3 on Monday. Despite Fils' commendable effort to extend the match, De Minaur managed to secure a victory.

Supported by his girlfriend, British tennis player Katie Boulter, De Minaur overcame a fourth-set challenge, effectively marking the end of Fils' spirited comeback. However, concerns arose for the 25-year-old as he seemed to be in discomfort towards the end of the match.

When questioned about a potential injury, De Minaur reassured fans and stated, "I'll be alright. I made it harder than I should have and happy to get over the finish line." Previously, De Minaur has reached two Grand Slam quarter-finals, facing Dominic Thiem at the 2020 U.S. Open and Alexander Zverev at this year's French Open.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024