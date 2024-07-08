De Minaur's Triumph: A Quarter-Final First at Wimbledon

Australia's Alex De Minaur reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time, defeating rising Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-3 on Monday. Despite Fils' commendable effort to extend the match, De Minaur managed to secure a victory.

Supported by his girlfriend, British tennis player Katie Boulter, De Minaur overcame a fourth-set challenge, effectively marking the end of Fils' spirited comeback. However, concerns arose for the 25-year-old as he seemed to be in discomfort towards the end of the match.

When questioned about a potential injury, De Minaur reassured fans and stated, "I'll be alright. I made it harder than I should have and happy to get over the finish line." Previously, De Minaur has reached two Grand Slam quarter-finals, facing Dominic Thiem at the 2020 U.S. Open and Alexander Zverev at this year's French Open.

