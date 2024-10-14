Left Menu

Burkina Faso Clinches Spot in 2025 African Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso secured a spot in the 2025 African Cup of Nations finals after defeating Burundi 2-0. Mohamed Konate and Bertrand Traore scored, propelling the team to the top of Group L with 10 points. Senegal is poised to qualify with a win against Malawi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive victory against Burundi, Burkina Faso has guaranteed their place in the 2025 African Cup of Nations finals, emerging as the first team to join host nation Morocco. The 2-0 triumph secured by Mohamed Konate and Bertrand Traore's goals placed Burkina Faso firmly at the top of Group L with 10 points, ensuring they cannot be displaced from the top two spots.

The competition heats up as Senegal, currently occupying second place with seven points from three matches, is set to face Malawi. A win would see them qualify for the prestigious tournament. Meanwhile, Burundi remains with three points from four games, with Malawi yet to score from three matches.

The tournament's structure allows the top two teams from each of the 12 pools to progress to the finals. These finals are set to take place between December 21, 2025, and January 18, 2026, exempting Morocco's Group B, where one additional team will advance. Gabon, the Central African Republic, and Lesotho are the competitive teams vying in that section.

(With inputs from agencies.)

