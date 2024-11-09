Drone Scandal Unmasks Troubling Culture in Canada Soccer
The independent review of a drone incident involving Canada's women's soccer team at the Paris Olympics exposed a 'pattern of unacceptable culture' and lack of oversight in Canada Soccer. The incident led to penalties for the team and a year-long ban for coach Bev Priestman.
An independent review of drone use by a staff member of Canada's women's soccer team at the Paris Olympics has revealed a troubling 'pattern of unacceptable culture' and insufficient oversight within the organization, according to Canada Soccer.
The Canadian women's team became embroiled in a spying scandal during the Games when New Zealand's squad reported their training was disrupted by a drone, which was operated by a member of the Canadian staff. As a result, Canada was docked six points in the Olympic tournament, and head coach Bev Priestman faced a one-year ban imposed by FIFA.
Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue stated that the recent drone incident was indicative of past issues. He pledged transparency and promised to disclose 'key conclusions' from the investigation within a week, along with outlining corrective measures. In response to the scandal, both the women's and men's teams are under scrutiny, as reports suggest they may have employed such tactics for years. Despite the cloud over the sport, Canada Soccer aims to renew and reform its governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
