Tim Southee Bids Farewell: A Cricketing Legend's Final Bow

Tim Southee, the veteran New Zealand fast bowler, has announced his retirement from international cricket after December's Test series against England. At 35, with 385 Test wickets, Southee is a prominent figure in New Zealand cricket history. His career spanned 18 years, marking an impressive legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:24 IST
Tim Southee
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a significant announcement for cricket enthusiasts, New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has decided to retire from international cricket. Southee, 35, will conclude his storied career after the Black Caps' upcoming home Test series against England in December.

With 385 Test wickets to his name, Southee stands second only to Richard Hadlee in New Zealand's Test wicket rankings. Throughout his 18-year career, he has not only provided memorable performances but has become a symbol of resilience and dedication in the sport.

The Black Caps' head coach Gary Stead lauded Southee's immense contributions to the team, highlighting his relentless competitive spirit and consistent performance. As Southee steps away, he leaves behind a remarkable legacy in New Zealand cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

