Rivals Turn Coaches: Nathan Lyon on Learning from Ashwin

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has candidly admitted that some of his greatest lessons have come from rival players, specifically Indian star Ravichandran Ashwin. As Lyon prepares to face Ashwin for the eighth time in their illustrious careers during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he reflects on how this adversarial relationship has strengthened his game.

Lyon noted that both he and Ashwin debuted in Tests during the same year, 2011-12. Over time, the frequent encounters have transformed into valuable learning experiences. "Ash is an incredibly smart bowler, quick to adapt, and I've gained a lot from our face-offs," Lyon stated, adding that Ashwin's prowess benefits him and his team immensely.

As the Border-Gavaskar series approaches its start in Perth, Lyon emphasizes the importance of the upcoming challenge and celebrates the intense rivalry as a catalyst for professional growth. This pivotal cricket series promises to be an exhilarating contest between world-class players, each seeking to contribute to their team's success.

