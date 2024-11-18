Left Menu

Rivals Turn Coaches: Nathan Lyon on Learning from Ashwin

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon acknowledges learning from Indian counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin, whom he's faced since 2011-12. The pair, both debuting in the same year, continue their rivalry in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series. Lyon highlights Ashwin's adaptability and skill, viewing opponents as key learning sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:50 IST
Rivals Turn Coaches: Nathan Lyon on Learning from Ashwin
Nathan Lyon
  • Country:
  • Australia

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has candidly admitted that some of his greatest lessons have come from rival players, specifically Indian star Ravichandran Ashwin. As Lyon prepares to face Ashwin for the eighth time in their illustrious careers during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he reflects on how this adversarial relationship has strengthened his game.

Lyon noted that both he and Ashwin debuted in Tests during the same year, 2011-12. Over time, the frequent encounters have transformed into valuable learning experiences. "Ash is an incredibly smart bowler, quick to adapt, and I've gained a lot from our face-offs," Lyon stated, adding that Ashwin's prowess benefits him and his team immensely.

As the Border-Gavaskar series approaches its start in Perth, Lyon emphasizes the importance of the upcoming challenge and celebrates the intense rivalry as a catalyst for professional growth. This pivotal cricket series promises to be an exhilarating contest between world-class players, each seeking to contribute to their team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024