Left Menu

Kerevi's Suspension Sparks Rugby Debate

Samu Kerevi of Australia was suspended for three matches due to a dangerous tackle in a game against Wales. Originally given a six-week ban, the suspension was reduced owing to his clean record and remorse. The incident and subsequent decision have stirred discussions in the rugby community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:04 IST
Kerevi's Suspension Sparks Rugby Debate

Samu Kerevi, a central figure in Australian rugby, faced a three-match suspension after a dangerous tackle led to a red card in a match against Wales.

The suspension follows Kerevi's 50th test appearance and was confirmed by an independent disciplinary committee, which initially imposed a six-week ban.

Mitigating factors, including Kerevi's clean disciplinary record and expressed remorse, led to a reduced sentence, sparking debate within the rugby community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024