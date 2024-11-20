Kerevi's Suspension Sparks Rugby Debate

Samu Kerevi, a central figure in Australian rugby, faced a three-match suspension after a dangerous tackle led to a red card in a match against Wales.

The suspension follows Kerevi's 50th test appearance and was confirmed by an independent disciplinary committee, which initially imposed a six-week ban.

Mitigating factors, including Kerevi's clean disciplinary record and expressed remorse, led to a reduced sentence, sparking debate within the rugby community.

(With inputs from agencies.)