MLS Commissioner Don Garber Extends Tenure Through 2027

In a significant development, Major League Soccer announced that it has extended the contract of Commissioner Don Garber through the 2027 season. Garber, who has been at the helm since 1999, has been a pivotal figure in growing the league from a modest 10 clubs to its current 29, with San Diego FC set to join next season.

Under Garber's stewardship, MLS has struck a landmark 10-year global broadcast deal with Apple TV, marking a new era of accessibility for the league's fans worldwide. Furthermore, he played an instrumental role in securing the 2026 World Cup for the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Amidst a backdrop of increasing popularity of soccer in North America, the league is poised to wrap up its 29th season as the LA Galaxy prepare to host the New York Red Bulls for the MLS Cup on Saturday. Financial details of Garber's contract extension have not been disclosed.

