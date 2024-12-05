Left Menu

MLS Commissioner Don Garber Extends Tenure Through 2027

Major League Soccer has extended the contract of its longtime commissioner, Don Garber, through the 2027 season. Garber has significantly contributed to the league since 1999, expanding it from 10 to 29 clubs. His notable achievements include a global broadcast deal with Apple TV and securing the 2026 World Cup for North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 01:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 01:06 IST
MLS Commissioner Don Garber Extends Tenure Through 2027
Commissioner

In a significant development, Major League Soccer announced that it has extended the contract of Commissioner Don Garber through the 2027 season. Garber, who has been at the helm since 1999, has been a pivotal figure in growing the league from a modest 10 clubs to its current 29, with San Diego FC set to join next season.

Under Garber's stewardship, MLS has struck a landmark 10-year global broadcast deal with Apple TV, marking a new era of accessibility for the league's fans worldwide. Furthermore, he played an instrumental role in securing the 2026 World Cup for the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Amidst a backdrop of increasing popularity of soccer in North America, the league is poised to wrap up its 29th season as the LA Galaxy prepare to host the New York Red Bulls for the MLS Cup on Saturday. Financial details of Garber's contract extension have not been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024