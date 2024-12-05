Left Menu

Mohammed Shami Shines in Bengal's Triumph Over Rajasthan

Mohammed Shami's impressive three-wicket haul drove Bengal to a quarterfinals berth with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shami received support from Shahbaz Ahmed and Sayan Ghosh, while Abhishek Porel and Sudip Gharami guided the chase, cementing the victory with nine balls to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:53 IST
Mohammed Shami
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammed Shami put up a stellar performance by claiming three wickets, propelling Bengal into the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a decisive seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan on Thursday.

Bengal restricted Rajasthan to 153/9, thanks to Shami's 3/26 and contributions from Shahbaz Ahmed (2/21) and Sayan Ghosh (2/27). Abhishek Porel's rapid 78 off 48 balls and Sudip Gharami's unbeaten 50 brought Bengal over the line.

In other fixtures, Ajinkya Rahane's innings of 95 and Suryansh Shedge's late surge secured Mumbai's win over Andhra. Delhi overpowered Arunachal Pradesh, winning by ten wickets, while Ruturaj Gaikwad's near-century propelled Maharashtra to victory against Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

