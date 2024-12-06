Left Menu

Yash Mumbai Eagles move to top spot in Tennis Premier League

In mens doubles, Karan and Nedunchezhiyan defeated Hugo Gaston Bollipalli 15-10 to complete the clean sweep for Yash Mumbai Eagles, giving them a 58-42 win.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 22:29 IST
Yash Mumbai Eagles move to top spot in Tennis Premier League
Yash Mumbai Eagles moved to the top spot in the points table with a 58-42 win against Chennai Smashers while Gujarat Panthers defeated Bengal Wizards in the Tennis Premier League here on Friday. In the first match between Bengal Wizards and Gujarat Panthers, the latter won 51-49 as their contest began with Ekaterina Kazionova defeating Kamilla Rakhimova 13-12 win in women's singles.

India's star player Sumit Nagal got the better of Niki Poonacha in men's singles 16-9, whereas in mixed doubles, Bengal Wizards duo of Rakhimova and Sriram Balaji won 15–10 against Kazionova and Siddhant Banthia.

Even if the pair of Nagal and Banthia lost 12-13 to the Bengal pair of Sriram Balaji and Poonacha, Gujarat Panthers emerged victorious with a margin of 51-49.

At the beginning of the second match, between Chennai Smashers and Yash Mumbai Eagles, Zeynep Sonmez outclassed her opponent Conny Perrin in women's singles to win 16-9.

Karan Singh also won his game against Hugo Gaston with a scoreline of 14-11 and Yash Mumbai Eagles prevailed in the mixed doubles match as well, with Sonmez and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan getting the better of Perrin and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli 13-12. In men's doubles, Karan and Nedunchezhiyan defeated Hugo Gaston Bollipalli 15-10 to complete the clean sweep for Yash Mumbai Eagles, giving them a 58-42 win.

