South Africa's Historic T20 Series Win Over Pakistan

South Africa clinched its first T20 series win against Pakistan in over two years. Reeza Hendricks' maiden T20 century paved the way for a successful chase of Pakistan's 206. Despite Saim Ayub's impressive 98, Pakistan fell short. South Africa's innings totaled 210-3, making history in their bilateral T20 meetings.

Centurion | Updated: 14-12-2024 07:36 IST
South Africa's Historic T20 Series Win Over Pakistan
In a thrilling display of cricket, South Africa secured its first Twenty20 series victory against Pakistan in more than two years, triumphantly chasing down a target of 206 runs to win by seven wickets.

Opener Reeza Hendricks led the charge with a stellar maiden T20 century, scoring 117 off 63 balls, guiding South Africa to 210-3 with three balls to spare. Despite Pakistan's Saim Ayub's remarkable unbeaten 98, they couldn't prevent the Proteas from sealing the series 2-0 with a game remaining.

The combined score of 416 runs marked a new high in their bilateral T20 encounters. Hendricks' vital partnership with Rassie van der Dussen was pivotal, as he ended with 66 not out, ensuring the Proteas' landmark win.

