Rain Interrupts Thrilling India vs. Australia Test Match

The third Test match between India and Australia saw an unscheduled pause due to rain, which has been a recurring theme in this series. On Monday, after just 36 minutes of play and an additional 30 runs to their overnight tally, Australia was halted by rain at 435 for eight.

This weather disruption follows a rainy start to the day and a similarly marred opening day, which saw less than 14 overs bowled. The interruption at Gabba highlights the challenges both teams face as they vie for dominance in a series currently balanced at 1-1.

The rain intervention underscores the unpredictable nature of outdoor sports, affecting play and strategy for both sides as they seek an upper hand in the five-match clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)