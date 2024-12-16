Left Menu

India Dominates on Day Three of Brisbane Test

India bowled Australia out for 445 runs in their first innings during the third test in Brisbane. The Indian team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, elected to field after winning the toss. With the series tied at 1-1, the competition remains intense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-12-2024 06:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 06:38 IST
India Dominates on Day Three of Brisbane Test
  • Country:
  • Australia

India put on an impressive display on the third day of the Brisbane Test, restricting Australia to 445 in their first innings before lunch on Monday. Captain Rohit Sharma's decision to field after winning the toss paid off as India gained a crucial advantage in the match.

The current five-match series stands balanced at 1-1, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion. The Indian bowlers executed their strategies impeccably on the challenging pitch, taking key wickets at crucial moments to limit Australia's score.

With the contest back in balance, anticipation builds for the remaining matches. Both teams will be eager to take control, making every session in the upcoming tests pivotal for the series outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024