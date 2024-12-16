India Dominates on Day Three of Brisbane Test
India bowled Australia out for 445 runs in their first innings during the third test in Brisbane. The Indian team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, elected to field after winning the toss. With the series tied at 1-1, the competition remains intense.
- Country:
- Australia
India put on an impressive display on the third day of the Brisbane Test, restricting Australia to 445 in their first innings before lunch on Monday. Captain Rohit Sharma's decision to field after winning the toss paid off as India gained a crucial advantage in the match.
The current five-match series stands balanced at 1-1, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion. The Indian bowlers executed their strategies impeccably on the challenging pitch, taking key wickets at crucial moments to limit Australia's score.
With the contest back in balance, anticipation builds for the remaining matches. Both teams will be eager to take control, making every session in the upcoming tests pivotal for the series outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- cricket
- Brisbane Test
- Rohit Sharma
- Australia
- series
- toss
- innings
- bowling
- field
ALSO READ
Shin Jiyai Claims Second Australian Open Title in Dramatic Finish
Australia Prepares for Adelaide Test Amid Rain Disruption
Johnston & Shin Dominate Australian Open in Thrilling Double Victory
Pakistan's Young Guns Test Skills Against Zimbabwe in T20 Series
The Future of Australia's Dual Gender Golf Open: A Balancing Act