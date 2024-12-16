India Dominates on Day Three of Brisbane Test

India put on an impressive display on the third day of the Brisbane Test, restricting Australia to 445 in their first innings before lunch on Monday. Captain Rohit Sharma's decision to field after winning the toss paid off as India gained a crucial advantage in the match.

The current five-match series stands balanced at 1-1, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion. The Indian bowlers executed their strategies impeccably on the challenging pitch, taking key wickets at crucial moments to limit Australia's score.

With the contest back in balance, anticipation builds for the remaining matches. Both teams will be eager to take control, making every session in the upcoming tests pivotal for the series outcome.

