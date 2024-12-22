Zheng Qinwen to Kick Off 2025 Season at Australian Open
Zheng Qinwen, the Chinese tennis star, is set to begin her 2025 season at the Australian Open, skipping the United Cup to focus on rest and training. Despite a long 2024 season with major successes including an Olympic gold, she looks forward to competing in Melbourne next month.
Chinese tennis star Zheng Qinwen has announced her decision to skip the upcoming United Cup mixed team tournament, prioritizing rest and preparation for the 2025 season. Instead, she will kick off her new season at the Australian Open.
During the 2024 season, Zheng played an impressive 68 matches, securing significant victories such as a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and WTA Tour titles in Tokyo and Palermo. Reflecting on a demanding year, Zheng expressed her need for additional recovery time before returning to the courts.
While she is enthusiastic about returning to Australia, Zheng will not participate in the United Cup, where China will face Brazil on Friday as Gao Xinyu leads as the number one women's player. The Australian Open is set to begin on January 12.
