Stefanos Tsitsipas: Reinventing for a Fresh Start in 2025

Stefanos Tsitsipas, a notable Greek tennis player and two-time Grand Slam finalist, expressed his readiness to rejuvenate his career in 2025 following a tough season. Tsitsipas, who slid out of the world's top 10 and secured only one title at the Monte Carlo Masters, aims for a fresh beginning in the new season.

"I'm looking at kind of reinventing myself," Tsitsipas stated, as he plans to kick off his season at the United Cup mixed team event from December 27 to January 5. He acknowledged feeling trapped in the same patterns over recent months and seeks to unlock new potential.

By adjusting his coaching setup, ending a collaboration with his father Apostolos, Tsitsipas eyes constant progress both on and off the court. Out of the top 10 for the first time since 2019, Tsitsipas hopes the reduced pressure will drive a successful path toward improvement, with the United Cup setting the stage for his Australian Open preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)