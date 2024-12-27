Left Menu

Stefanos Tsitsipas: Reinventing for a Fresh Start in 2025

Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking to revitalize his tennis career in 2025 after a challenging season. Dropping out of the world top 10, he aims for continuous improvement and stability in his professional and personal life, starting with the United Cup and preparing for the Australian Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:00 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas: Reinventing for a Fresh Start in 2025
Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas, a notable Greek tennis player and two-time Grand Slam finalist, expressed his readiness to rejuvenate his career in 2025 following a tough season. Tsitsipas, who slid out of the world's top 10 and secured only one title at the Monte Carlo Masters, aims for a fresh beginning in the new season.

"I'm looking at kind of reinventing myself," Tsitsipas stated, as he plans to kick off his season at the United Cup mixed team event from December 27 to January 5. He acknowledged feeling trapped in the same patterns over recent months and seeks to unlock new potential.

By adjusting his coaching setup, ending a collaboration with his father Apostolos, Tsitsipas eyes constant progress both on and off the court. Out of the top 10 for the first time since 2019, Tsitsipas hopes the reduced pressure will drive a successful path toward improvement, with the United Cup setting the stage for his Australian Open preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024