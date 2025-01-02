Gambhir Maintains Dressing Room Integrity Amid Transition

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, stressed the importance of keeping dressing room discussions private, as the team undergoes significant transitions. Speaking to media on Thursday, Gambhir highlighted the necessity for honesty and said he had been open with his players.

When questioned about out-of-form captain Rohit Sharma's place in the upcoming Test against Australia, Gambhir sidestepped direct answers but assured that ongoing transition affects both batting and bowling departments. Amid news of dressing room unrest, he dismissed them as mere speculation.

Gambhir emphasized that Indian cricket thrives on honesty, and performance is the key for players to retain team spots. He maintained that dressing room debates should remain confidential, as the team's priority is to win matches for India.

