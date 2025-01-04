Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah's Scare: A Brief Departure in the Test

India's cricket team faced a brief scare when skipper Jasprit Bumrah left the field due to an unspecified niggle during the second day of the fifth Test. Despite his absence, he returned after precautionary scans. Virat Kohli temporarily led the team, and Bumrah had taken critical wickets earlier in the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:47 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's Scare: A Brief Departure in the Test
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a brief but worrisome turn of events during the fifth Test match against Australia, India skipper Jasprit Bumrah left the field due to an unspecified niggle, raising concerns among fans and teammates alike.

Despite this scare, Bumrah returned after precautionary scans, bringing relief to the Indian camp. His absence, however, saw Vice-captain Virat Kohli temporarily stepping in as the captain. Bumrah had earlier secured key dismissals, having taken 32 wickets in the series.

The incident occurred in the post-lunch session with Bumrah leaving the field after bowling just one over, plagued by what seemed to be a side strain. He was seen leaving the venue in a SUV with the team's security liaison officer and team doctor, while official broadcasters Fox Sports captured the moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025