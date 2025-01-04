Jasprit Bumrah's Scare: A Brief Departure in the Test

In a brief but worrisome turn of events during the fifth Test match against Australia, India skipper Jasprit Bumrah left the field due to an unspecified niggle, raising concerns among fans and teammates alike.

Despite this scare, Bumrah returned after precautionary scans, bringing relief to the Indian camp. His absence, however, saw Vice-captain Virat Kohli temporarily stepping in as the captain. Bumrah had earlier secured key dismissals, having taken 32 wickets in the series.

The incident occurred in the post-lunch session with Bumrah leaving the field after bowling just one over, plagued by what seemed to be a side strain. He was seen leaving the venue in a SUV with the team's security liaison officer and team doctor, while official broadcasters Fox Sports captured the moment.

