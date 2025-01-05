Sabalenka Triumphs in Brisbane Ahead of Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka clinched the Brisbane International title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Polina Kudermetova. Her win sets her in good stead for the upcoming Australian Open, where she aims to secure a third consecutive title. Sabalenka's form suggests a confident start to the tournament.
In a thrilling display of resilience, Aryna Sabalenka overcome a challenging start to defeat Russian qualifier Polina Kudermetova and capture the Brisbane International title. This victory marks a pivotal boost ahead of her title defense at the Australian Open, where she aims for a third consecutive win.
Sabalenka, the world number one, struggled initially against Kudermetova, dropping the first set due to lapses in her serve. However, she regained her form and showcased superior play to clinch the next two sets 6-3, 6-2, thrilling fans and affirming her readiness for Melbourne Park's challenges.
Her performance at Brisbane emboldens her ambition to emulate Swiss legend Martina Hingis's record of three straight Australian Open wins. Sabalenka expressed satisfaction, noting the importance of the Brisbane tournament in her preparation and the formidable challenge posed by Kudermetova.
