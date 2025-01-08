Left Menu

West Ham Part Ways with Lopetegui Amid Relegation Fears

Julen Lopetegui has been dismissed as West Ham's head coach following a poor performance run, with the team close to relegation. His tenure lasted less than a year, ending with heavy losses. Former Chelsea coach Graham Potter is being considered as his replacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:42 IST
In a significant development, West Ham United has terminated the contract of head coach Julen Lopetegui, amid fears of relegation.

The former Spain and Real Madrid coach struggled to deliver anticipated results, winning only three of his last 11 games. The club currently sits 14th in the Premier League standings, merely seven points above the relegation zone.

Former Chelsea coach Graham Potter is reportedly in discussions to succeed Lopetegui, after being dismissed from his role at Chelsea last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

