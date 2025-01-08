West Ham Part Ways with Lopetegui Amid Relegation Fears
Julen Lopetegui has been dismissed as West Ham's head coach following a poor performance run, with the team close to relegation. His tenure lasted less than a year, ending with heavy losses. Former Chelsea coach Graham Potter is being considered as his replacement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant development, West Ham United has terminated the contract of head coach Julen Lopetegui, amid fears of relegation.
The former Spain and Real Madrid coach struggled to deliver anticipated results, winning only three of his last 11 games. The club currently sits 14th in the Premier League standings, merely seven points above the relegation zone.
Former Chelsea coach Graham Potter is reportedly in discussions to succeed Lopetegui, after being dismissed from his role at Chelsea last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Ham
- Julen Lopetegui
- Premier League
- Graham Potter
- football
- relegation
- firing
- club
- head coach
- EPL
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesia's Football Renaissance: Erick Thohir's World Cup Vision
Valencia Sacks Coach Rubén Baraja Amid Relegation Struggles
Two injured in firing incident at Delhi's Aman Vihar
The Quiet Departure: Unveiling the Rise of Silent Firing in Tech
Former Footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili Sworn in as Georgian President Amid Contentious Political Climate