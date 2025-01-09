Amad Diallo Extends Manchester United Contract Until 2030
Amad Diallo, a forward for Manchester United, has extended his contract with the club until 2030. The 22-year-old Ivorian has been in fine form this season, scoring important goals. Diallo expressed his pride and ambition to make history at the club.
Amad Diallo, the promising winger for Manchester United, has secured his future with the club until 2030. The Ivory Coast international, aged 22, has earned admiration this season with impressive performances and crucial goals.
Diallo secured a late victory over Manchester City and netted an equalizer against Liverpool, contributing six goals and seven assists overall. He shared his excitement in a statement, expressing both pride in his journey and determination to achieve legendary status at United.
United currently find themselves 13th in the Premier League rankings and are preparing for an upcoming FA Cup third-round face-off against Arsenal.
