Tragic Avalanche Strikes Skiers in Italy's Piedmont Region

An avalanche struck a group of skiers in Italy's northern Piedmont region, tragically resulting in the deaths of three individuals, according to rescue teams on Sunday.

Two survivors were airlifted to a nearby hospital after the midday incident on Punta Valgrande, a peak straddling the Italian-Swiss border.

The deceased skiers were swept downhill for several hundred metres, sustaining fatal injuries, despite a warning of 'considerable danger of avalanches' issued for areas above 2,100 metres.

