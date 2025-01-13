Left Menu

Tragic Avalanche Strikes Skiers in Italy's Piedmont Region

An avalanche in Italy's Piedmont region claimed the lives of three skiers, while two survived and were hospitalized. The incident occurred on the Punta Valgrande summit, where an avalanche warning had been issued. The fatal event underscores the constant risks and unpredictable nature of mountainous terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-01-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

An avalanche struck a group of skiers in Italy's northern Piedmont region, tragically resulting in the deaths of three individuals, according to rescue teams on Sunday.

Two survivors were airlifted to a nearby hospital after the midday incident on Punta Valgrande, a peak straddling the Italian-Swiss border.

The deceased skiers were swept downhill for several hundred metres, sustaining fatal injuries, despite a warning of 'considerable danger of avalanches' issued for areas above 2,100 metres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

