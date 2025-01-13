Coco Gauff Advances in Australian Open After Thrilling Battle

Coco Gauff showcased her resilience and skill, advancing to the second round of the Australian Open after defeating Sofia Kenin in a challenging opening match.

Despite battling against harsh lighting and some errors, the third seed secured a 6-3 6-3 victory, maintaining her impressive winning streak.

Reflecting on her journey, Gauff, now a Grand Slam champion, recalled her breakthrough as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon, acknowledging her development as a more measured player.

(With inputs from agencies.)