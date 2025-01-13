Left Menu

Coco Gauff Advances in Australian Open After Thrilling Battle

Coco Gauff overcame a challenging first-round match against former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, securing a 6-3 6-3 victory. Despite facing difficulties with lighting and her own errors, Gauff extended her winning streak. She reflects on her growth since her Grand Slam breakthrough at Wimbledon in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:21 IST
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff showcased her resilience and skill, advancing to the second round of the Australian Open after defeating Sofia Kenin in a challenging opening match.

Despite battling against harsh lighting and some errors, the third seed secured a 6-3 6-3 victory, maintaining her impressive winning streak.

Reflecting on her journey, Gauff, now a Grand Slam champion, recalled her breakthrough as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon, acknowledging her development as a more measured player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

