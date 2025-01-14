Exciting Upsets and Victories Unfold at Australian Open

The Australian Open's third day showcased high-octane tennis with impressive wins and fierce competition. In a standout performance, sixth seed Elena Rybakina easily defeated 16-year-old wildcard Emerson Jones. 'She's very young and talented,' Rybakina remarked about the junior world number one.

American eighth seed Emma Navarro engaged in an epic marathon match, narrowly defeating compatriot Peyton Stearns. Taylor Fritz, fourth seed, maintained his form and advanced after a commanding straight-sets victory over Jenson Brooksby.

The day was filled with gripping encounters as Matteo Berrettini secured a win against Cameron Norrie, while Daria Kasatkina swiftly moved into the second round. Spectators witnessed a mix of experienced players and fresh faces fiercely competing under Melbourne's sunny skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)