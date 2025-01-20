Rishabh Pant: Leading Lucknow Super Giants to Victory

In a significant move, dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL season. Addressing the media, Pant vowed to give his '200 percent' effort to steer the team towards its inaugural title.

The franchise owner, Sanjiv Goenka, secured Pant's services for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore during the mega auction, underscoring the faith and expectations placed on the young cricketer.

Upon being unveiled as the new skipper, Pant expressed his excitement and eagerness to embark on this fresh journey, promising to bring new energy and enjoyment to the team and its fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)