Borussia Dortmund Sacks Coach Sahin After Losing Streak
Borussia Dortmund has dismissed coach Nuri Sahin following a disappointing loss to Bologna in the Champions League. This decision comes amid a string of four consecutive losses across competitions, which prompted an internal review by the club. German media had previously speculated about this development.
The club issued a statement confirming Sahin's release, citing an internal review of recent sporting performances. The decision reflects a critical response to the team's current trajectory and pressure to improve results.
