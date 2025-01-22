Left Menu

Borussia Dortmund Sacks Coach Sahin After Losing Streak

Borussia Dortmund has dismissed coach Nuri Sahin following a disappointing loss to Bologna in the Champions League. This decision comes amid a string of four consecutive losses across competitions, which prompted an internal review by the club. German media had previously speculated about this development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:42 IST
Borussia Dortmund has parted ways with head coach Nuri Sahin, a move announced on Wednesday following a surprising defeat to Bologna in the Champions League. This outcome added to a troubling streak of four straight losses across all competitions.

The club issued a statement confirming Sahin's release, citing an internal review of recent sporting performances. The decision reflects a critical response to the team's current trajectory and pressure to improve results.

Speculations regarding Sahin's position had been circulating in German media, anticipating a potential change in leadership as the team struggled to regain form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

