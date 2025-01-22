Sinner Storms into Australian Open Semi-Finals
Jannik Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur in straight sets to secure a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals. Sinner aims for a third major title. The loss extended Australia's long wait for a men's singles Grand Slam champion, last achieved by Mark Edmondson in 1976.
Jannik Sinner, the defending champion, showcased a dominant performance as he ousted eighth seed Alex de Minaur with a clinical 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
The Italian is advancing to the semi-finals, aiming for his third major title, and will face American Ben Shelton. This victory prolongs Australia's quest for a homegrown Grand Slam singles champion since Mark Edmondson's 1976 win, despite the crowd's support for de Minaur. Sinner's triumph was marked by early breaks in each set, capitalizing on de Minaur's struggle to gain momentum.
Sinner, who recently won the U.S. Open, was in top form, having overcome illness and leveraging efficient practice sessions. De Minaur attempted a rally but could not overcome Sinner's superior gameplay. The match concluded decidedly with Sinner capturing the third set with ease, reinforcing his growing stature in tennis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
