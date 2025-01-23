Australia Seals Ashes Series with Rain-Interrupted Victory

Australia's women's cricket team has clinched the Ashes series against England following a rain-affected victory in the second Twenty20 match in Canberra. The win sees the Australians extend their flawless start to the series.

Despite a strong fight from England, who were set a revised target of 186, the match was called off due to heavy rain and England found themselves six runs short at 168-4, as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The latest win adds to Australia's existing dominance in the series, as they have already secured triumphs in all three ODIs and the first two T20 matches, continuing their hold on the Ashes since 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)