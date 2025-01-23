Australia Seals Ashes Series with Rain-Interrupted Victory
Australia's women's cricket team has won the Ashes series against England. They secured victory in the rain-affected second T20 match by six runs, maintaining a perfect start to the series. Set a revised target of 186, England fell short by six runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's women's cricket team has clinched the Ashes series against England following a rain-affected victory in the second Twenty20 match in Canberra. The win sees the Australians extend their flawless start to the series.
Despite a strong fight from England, who were set a revised target of 186, the match was called off due to heavy rain and England found themselves six runs short at 168-4, as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
The latest win adds to Australia's existing dominance in the series, as they have already secured triumphs in all three ODIs and the first two T20 matches, continuing their hold on the Ashes since 2015.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Ready to Host Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: A Celebration of Diaspora
Assassination Shakes Bangkok: Former Cambodian Lawmaker Gunned Down
Decoding the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025
Ashleigh Gardner Advocates for Expanded Women's Ashes Series
Odisha Welcomes World for 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas