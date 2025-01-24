Sabalenka's Historic Quest: Three-Peat at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka is on the brink of history at the Australian Open as she prepares to face Madison Keys in the final on Saturday. Sabalenka, the defending champion, has her sights set on becoming the first woman since Martina Hingis to achieve three consecutive victories at this prestigious tournament.

Sabalenka comes into this match with an impressive record against the American, having won four out of five encounters. Her mental toughness and power have been crucial during this tournament, helping her secure a spot in the final. A win would place her alongside tennis legends, a feat she once deemed unimaginable.

Meanwhile, the men's doubles final will see Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori from Italy compete against Briton Henry Patten and Finland's Harri Heliovaara. Both finals promise intense competition as players aim to leave their mark on this year's Australian Open.

