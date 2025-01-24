Left Menu

Sabalenka's Historic Quest: Three-Peat at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka aims to become the first woman since Martina Hingis to win three consecutive Australian Open titles as she faces Madison Keys in the final. Despite past triumphs, Sabalenka must overcome Keys' impressive form. The men's doubles final will also feature Italian and British-Finnish pairings competing for glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:08 IST
Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka is on the brink of history at the Australian Open as she prepares to face Madison Keys in the final on Saturday. Sabalenka, the defending champion, has her sights set on becoming the first woman since Martina Hingis to achieve three consecutive victories at this prestigious tournament.

Sabalenka comes into this match with an impressive record against the American, having won four out of five encounters. Her mental toughness and power have been crucial during this tournament, helping her secure a spot in the final. A win would place her alongside tennis legends, a feat she once deemed unimaginable.

Meanwhile, the men's doubles final will see Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori from Italy compete against Briton Henry Patten and Finland's Harri Heliovaara. Both finals promise intense competition as players aim to leave their mark on this year's Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

