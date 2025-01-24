Djokovic's Painful Exit: Australian Open Drama Unfolds

In a dramatic turn of events, Novak Djokovic found himself exiting the Australian Open semifinal against Alexander Zverev after merely one set due to injury. Spectators at Rod Laver Arena expressed their disappointment with jeers as Djokovic bid his farewell.

Dismayed by a nagging muscle injury, the Serbian tennis star struggled through the opening set, ultimately losing it 7-6 (5). His forehand volley into the net was the breaking point, driving him to concede the match. Despite the setback, Djokovic responded to the crowd with thumbs-up gestures.

As Alexander Zverev prepares to face Jannik Sinner in the final, Djokovic reflects on his future in tennis. Despite recent injuries disrupting his Grand Slam pursuits, including an unrecoverable left leg issue against Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic voiced his determination to strive for more titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)