Zimbabwe Unveils Squads for Home Series Against Ireland

Zimbabwe has announced its squads for the much-anticipated home series against Ireland, a series that includes a gripping one-off Test match, three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sanctioned this exciting encounter.

In a move welcomed by cricket fans, the Test squad features two uncapped players: 27-year-old leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa and 26-year-old batsman Nicholas Welch. Their inclusion means that Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers will miss out on this Test round. Notably, Welch, who debuted in a T20I against Namibia in October 2023, gets a chance to make his mark in the Test arena.

All-rounder Sean Williams returns to the fold after overcoming a back issue that kept him sidelined during the last series against Afghanistan. The ODI squad sees strategic changes with Nyasha Mayavo and Wessly Madhevere replacing Dion Myers and Joylord Gumbie. Despite his omission from the ODI group, Dion Myers retains his spot in the T20I setup, while the squad shakes up with Faraz Akram and Takudzwanashe Kaitano not featuring in the 20-over games. The action kicks off on February 6 with a Test match at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, and continues with ODIs commencing on February 14, followed by T20Is starting on February 22.

