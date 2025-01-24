Left Menu

Zimbabwe Unveils Squads for Home Series Against Ireland

Zimbabwe has named squads for the upcoming home series against Ireland, featuring a Test, ODIs, and T20Is. Two uncapped players, Vincent Masekesa and Nicholas Welch, join the Test squad. The series starts with a Test on February 6, followed by ODI and T20I matches throughout February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:21 IST
Zimbabwe Unveils Squads for Home Series Against Ireland
Team Zimbabwe (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has announced its squads for the much-anticipated home series against Ireland, a series that includes a gripping one-off Test match, three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sanctioned this exciting encounter.

In a move welcomed by cricket fans, the Test squad features two uncapped players: 27-year-old leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa and 26-year-old batsman Nicholas Welch. Their inclusion means that Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers will miss out on this Test round. Notably, Welch, who debuted in a T20I against Namibia in October 2023, gets a chance to make his mark in the Test arena.

All-rounder Sean Williams returns to the fold after overcoming a back issue that kept him sidelined during the last series against Afghanistan. The ODI squad sees strategic changes with Nyasha Mayavo and Wessly Madhevere replacing Dion Myers and Joylord Gumbie. Despite his omission from the ODI group, Dion Myers retains his spot in the T20I setup, while the squad shakes up with Faraz Akram and Takudzwanashe Kaitano not featuring in the 20-over games. The action kicks off on February 6 with a Test match at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, and continues with ODIs commencing on February 14, followed by T20Is starting on February 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025