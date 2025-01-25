Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Quest for Consistency: A Cricket Conundrum

Shubman Gill admits he struggles to maintain focus after scoring 25-30 runs in red-ball cricket. Acknowledging this, Gill reflects on his innings against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy, where his 102-run performance was overshadowed by the team's significant loss. He emphasizes the importance of staying in the game-focused zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:10 IST
Shubman Gill

India batter Shubman Gill revealed a recurring challenge in his red-ball cricket performance: losing focus after scoring 25-30 runs. This problem was evident during India's Test series in Australia, where Gill failed to capitalize on starts.

After a stellar century in the Ranji Trophy against Karnataka, Gill acknowledged the issue, expressing a need to stay within the game-focused zone. Despite his 102-run knock, Punjab faced a heavy defeat, highlighting areas for individual and team improvement.

Gill emphasized match experience as irreplaceable, noting the importance of adapting to different conditions. He likened the pitch faced against Karnataka to one used three months earlier against New Zealand, stressing the need for adaptability as a crucial aspect of his ongoing development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

