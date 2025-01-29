Madison Keys' Grand Slam Triumph Alters Tournament Plans

Madison Keys' stunning victory at the Australian Open not only secured her a first Grand Slam title but also propelled her into the top ten global rankings, reaching a career-high seventh position. Her remarkable performance, including defeating top seeds like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, has reshaped her tournament scenario dramatically.

However, the leap in rank presented an unexpected twist for the athlete ahead of the ATX Open in Austin. Under the tournament's regulations, which allow only one top ten player, Keys was excluded as American world number six, Jessica Pegula, also committed to the tournament.

ATX Open's tournament director, Christo van Rensburg, expressed admiration for Keys while lamenting the restriction. 'We respect the WTA rules, though it's disappointing Madison can't participate this time,' he stated, adding hope for her eventual participation in the event's future editions.

(With inputs from agencies.)